HS SOFTBALL: Quinton releases 2021 fast-pitch schedule

Quinton is heading back out to the dirt diamond.
The green and white will be returning to action in August after the release of its 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule.
Quinton will open the season on the road Aug. 9 with a tilt against Hartshorne. That sets off an extended road slate before the home opener against Indianola on Aug. 17.
The team will see its first tournament action in the early days of September as Quinton competes in the Labor Day Warrior Classic at Indianola. And after another extended road game streak, the green and white will return home for the final two games of the regular season on Sept. 20-21 — with the postseason playoffs set to begin just days later.
Here is the complete 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule for Quinton:
Aug. 9 at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Porum, 4 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Aug. 19 vs. Keota, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Cameron, 4 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Wister/Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. Buffalo Valley/Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Lakewood, 4:30 p.m.
Sep. 2-4 at Indianola Labor Day Warrior Classic, TBA
Sept. 3 at Wister/Cameron, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Lakewood, 1 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Keota, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Wister JV Festival, TBA
Sept. 20 vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23-25 at Districts
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regionals
Oct. 7-9 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
