HS SOFTBALL: Quinton releases 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule

Quinton will be back to the bats this fall with the release of the 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule.
Beginning Aug. 11, Quinton will start the season on the road at Canadian. They'll then hit the Gore Tournament Aug. 13-15 before returning to Quinton for the home opener against Eufaula on Aug. 20.
A three-game road trip against Wister, Cameron, and Red Oak will end out the month of August before Quinton heads to the Eufaula Tournament Sept. 3-5.
After hosting Hartshorne on Sept. 8, Quinton will head back into enemy territory with games against McCurtain and Crowder. They'll return home to end out the regular season on a three-game home stand against Porter, Talihina, and Indianola, slated for Sept. 18, 21-22.
Here is the complete 2020 Quinton fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 11 at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13-15 at Gore Tournament, TBA
Aug. 18 at Indianola, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Wister, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Porum, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.
Sept. 3-5 at Eufaula Tournament, TBA
Sept. 8 vs. Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 at McCurtain, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Stigler, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Crowder, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Porter Consolidated, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Talihina, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.