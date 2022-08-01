HS SOFTBALL: Quinton readies for 2022 softball schedule

Quinton will hit the dirt once again as the green and white embarks on the 2022 fast-pitch softball season.
Aug. 8 brings the start of the season as Quinton hits the road to face Arkoma. The following day, the green and while will host Warner in the first home game of the season.
Quinton will face the competition at the Wilburton Festival Aug. 12-3, next traveling to Red Oak and McAlester Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively.
The green and white will return home Aug. 23 to face Cameron before next battling against Haileyville on Aug. 26.
Quinton will head to Indianola at the start of September to battle in the Lady Warrior Invitational Sept. 1-3, and will later face tournament host Indianola on Sept. 9.
They will host both McCurtain and McAlester on Sept. 12, setting off a home stand through end of the regular season that also includes Keota, Roland, Indianola, and Arkoma.
Here is the complete 2022 fast-pitch softball schedule for Quinton:
Aug. 8 at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 vs. Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 12-13 at Wilburton Festival, TBA
Aug. 16 at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Aug. 22 at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 vs. Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Haileyville, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Keota/Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 1-3 at Indianola Lady Warrior Classic, TBA
Sept. 6 at Cameron, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. McCurtain/McAlester, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Keota, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Roland, 4: 30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Districts
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Regionals
Oct. 6-9 at State
