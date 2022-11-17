Camryn Graham smiled as she looked at everyone gathered inside the gym.
The Pittsburg senior softballer signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball for Rose State College next school year during a signing ceremony alongside her sister Catyn. And Graham said it was a wonderful moment to take in.
"I feel really excited," she said. "And really happy all my friends and family got to be here with me."
Graham said her softball journey began early in her childhood with t-ball, and has grown up with the game with her family by her side.
"My dad always loved baseball, softball, anything," she said. "So he got me into it, and he's coached me ever since I was like three years old."
Graham's father, Chad, also coaches the Lady Panthers high school team. She said that while sometimes they can butt heads, she truly enjoys having him on the field with her every game.
"It can be hard at times. But most of the time, it is a joy," Graham said. "Because I do learn from him a lot, and it's just a lot of fun having him out there with me."
Graham and her Pittsburg team recently wrapped up the fast pitch season, and she'll get one more slow pitch season in the spring before graduation. Graham said that she plans on enjoying every last moment, and thinks the Lady Panthers will have a pretty good season.
"I'm excited, just because it's my last go-round," she said. "I'm very excited."
While playing softball, Graham also plans on studying to earn a degree in health science and set herself on a path to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Throughout her life, Graham said she's thankful to have always had plenty of support — especially from her family.
"Definitely my family," she said without hesitation. "And my dad has been coaching me since I was little, so definitely looked up to him a lot for softball."
As Graham prepares to wrap up her playing time at Pittsburg, she also shared some advice for those that too will be looking to fulfill their own dreams some day.
"Just do what you love, because then it comes easy," Graham said. "And just keep working hard. And if you do what you love, then everything will be given to you."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.