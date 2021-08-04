HS SOFTBALL: Pittsburg releases 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule

The Lady Panthers are ready to get the season started.
Pittsburg will be returning to softball action with the release of its 2021 fast-pitch schedule, and waste no time in getting games started.
The Lady Panthers will open at home against Sasakwa on Aug. 10 before competing in their first tournament of the season Aug. 12-14 at Whitesboro.
After facing off against the competition in the Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, Pittsburg will join its fellow conference members for the 2021 Pitt 8 Fast-Pitch Festival — beginning Aug. 23 and 24 and concluding on Aug. 30.
It won't be long before the Lady Panthers are once again facing off in tournament action as they join several other locals participating in the Labor Day Warrior Classic Sept. 2-4.
Pittsburg will host its final three home games on Sept. 10, 13, and 14 before traveling to Shawnee to participate in the Firelake Festival. The Lady Panthers will finish the regular season on the road against Allen, followed immediately by postseason play beginning Sept. 23.
Here is the complete 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule for Pittsburg:
Aug. 10 vs. Sasakwa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 12-14 at Whitesboro Tournament, TBA
Aug. 16 at Varnum, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 19-21 at Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, TBA
Aug. 23-24 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 26 vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Calvin, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 31 vs. Leflore, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2-4 at Indianola Tournament, TBA
Sept. 7 vs. Schulter, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Caney/Thackerville, 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Stringtown, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Allen, 5 p.m.
Sept. 17-18 at Firelake Festival (Shawnee), TBA
Sept. 21 at Atoka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23-24 at District Tournament, TBA
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regional Tournament, TBA
Oct. 7-9 at State Tournament, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
