HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 names fast-pitch all-conference teams

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoStuart's Bailey Stewart was named the Pitt 8 Conference MVP for the 202 fast-pitch season.

The Pitt 8 2020 all-conference team as selected by conference coaches for fast-pitch softball was announced.

Stuart's Bailey Stewart was named Most Valuable Player. She went 18-4 inside the circle, recording 151 strikeouts, 25 walks, and a 1.067 ERA, while also batting for .410 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Stuart's Chance Chapman was named Coach of the Year. His Lady Hornets powered out to a 28-6 record with a Class A State Quarterfinal appearance, including a 22-game win streak. Chapman and his team also ran the gauntlet of the Pitt 8 Festival, winning against every conference foe.

Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 teams and honors:

Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman

MVP: Bailey Stewart

First Team

Kye Stone, Kiowa

Brasen Hackler, Kiowa

Chloe Crawley, Kiowa

Khloe Haile, Pittsburg

Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Addisyn Dalton, Stuart

Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Blayre Buckner, Savanna

Second Team

Shyanna Stopp, Kiowa

Sidney Linscott, Kiowa

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Tenaya Perkins, Pittsburg

Haili Igou, Stuart

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Akiera Hawk, Haileyville

Maci Mitchell, Indianola

Sonya Newman, Canadian

