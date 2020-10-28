HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 names fast-pitch all-conference teams

The Pitt 8 2020 all-conference team as selected by conference coaches for fast-pitch softball was announced.
Stuart's Bailey Stewart was named Most Valuable Player. She went 18-4 inside the circle, recording 151 strikeouts, 25 walks, and a 1.067 ERA, while also batting for .410 with an on-base percentage of .500.
Stuart's Chance Chapman was named Coach of the Year. His Lady Hornets powered out to a 28-6 record with a Class A State Quarterfinal appearance, including a 22-game win streak. Chapman and his team also ran the gauntlet of the Pitt 8 Festival, winning against every conference foe.
Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 teams and honors:
Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman
MVP: Bailey Stewart
First Team
Kye Stone, Kiowa
Brasen Hackler, Kiowa
Chloe Crawley, Kiowa
Khloe Haile, Pittsburg
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Addisyn Dalton, Stuart
Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Blayre Buckner, Savanna
Second Team
Shyanna Stopp, Kiowa
Sidney Linscott, Kiowa
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Tenaya Perkins, Pittsburg
Haili Igou, Stuart
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Akiera Hawk, Haileyville
Maci Mitchell, Indianola
Sonya Newman, Canadian
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
