HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 Conference releases softball festival schedule

The battles are ready to begin.
Pitt 8 Conference members will face off in a three-day fast-pitch bonanza as they take part in the annual Pitt 8 Festival beginning on Monday.
Teams from Canadian, Crowder, Haileyville, Indianola, Kiowa, Pittsburg, Savanna, and Stuart will play a lot of softball in the round-robin festival, which will take place at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex — making use of three fields running games simultaneously.
Junior high games will begin each day, with high school teams to see their first pitches at 3:30 p.m. each day.
In order to keep the festival on schedule, high school games will be set to a 75-minute time limit, with no new innings to begin after 70 minutes.
Here is the complete Pitt 8 Festival schedule:
AUGUST 23
FIELD 1
Canadian vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 5 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Pittsburg vs. Crowder, 3:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Haileyville, 5 p.m.
Canadian vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD 4
Haileyville vs. Indianola, 3:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
AUGUST 24
FIELD 1
Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 3:30 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
Indianola vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Indianola vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Crowder, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD 4
Savanna vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.
Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
AUGUST 30
FIELD 1
Stuart vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
FIELD 4
Crowder vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
