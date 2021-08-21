HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 Conference releases softball festival schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoMembers of the Pitt 8 Conference will converge on the Pittsburg County Softball Complex as they battle one another in the Pitt 8 Festival beginning on Monday.

The battles are ready to begin.

Pitt 8 Conference members will face off in a three-day fast-pitch bonanza as they take part in the annual Pitt 8 Festival beginning on Monday.

Teams from Canadian, Crowder, Haileyville, Indianola, Kiowa, Pittsburg, Savanna, and Stuart will play a lot of softball in the round-robin festival, which will take place at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex — making use of three fields running games simultaneously.

Junior high games will begin each day, with high school teams to see their first pitches at 3:30 p.m. each day.

In order to keep the festival on schedule, high school games will be set to a 75-minute time limit, with no new innings to begin after 70 minutes.

Here is the complete Pitt 8 Festival schedule:

AUGUST 23

FIELD 1

Canadian vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 5 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.

FIELD 2

Pittsburg vs. Crowder, 3:30 p.m.

Crowder vs. Haileyville, 5 p.m.

Canadian vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD 4

Haileyville vs. Indianola, 3:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.

AUGUST 24

FIELD 1

Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 3:30 p.m.

Haileyville vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.

Indianola vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Haileyville vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.

FIELD 2

Indianola vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Crowder, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD 4

Savanna vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.

Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST 30

FIELD 1

Stuart vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Crowder vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.

FIELD 2

Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.

Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.

FIELD 4

Crowder vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

