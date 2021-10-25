HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 announces fast-pitch all-conference selections

The ballots have been counted, and the results are in.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced its honorees named to the fast-pitch all-conference team for their efforts during the 2021 season, as voted on by the conference coaches.
Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame was named as the conference Most Valuable Player. The senior Lady Hornet was a key component for her team, averaging .468 from the plate with a .558 on-base percentage while also scoring 51 runs, 28 RBIs, and knocking two home runs.
Coach of the Year honors went to Stuart's Chance Chapman, who helped lead his Lady Hornets squad to 28-9 record and finished the regular season ranked as No. 8 in Class A. Stuart recorded 10 of its wins against ranked opponents across multiple classes, and ended its season in a regional finals appearance.
Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the 2021 fast-pitch season:
MVP: Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Addison Moore, Savanna
Ariana Byington, Savanna
Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Chloe Crawley, Kiowa
Molly Bain, Kiowa
Ella Stone, Kiowa
Haile Igou, Stuart
Kira Medders, Stuart
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Addisyn Dalton, Stuart
Maci Mitchell, Indianola
Kylie Smith, Crowder
Katie Woodruff, Canadian
Natalia Silva, Haileyville
Krislyn Williams, Haileyville
