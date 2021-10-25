HS SOFTBALL: Pitt 8 announces fast-pitch all-conference selections

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoStuart's Braelyn Blasengame was named as the Pitt 8 Conference MVP for her efforts during the 2021 fast-pitch season.

The ballots have been counted, and the results are in.

The Pitt 8 Conference announced its honorees named to the fast-pitch all-conference team for their efforts during the 2021 season, as voted on by the conference coaches.

Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame was named as the conference Most Valuable Player. The senior Lady Hornet was a key component for her team, averaging .468 from the plate with a .558 on-base percentage while also scoring 51 runs, 28 RBIs, and knocking two home runs.

Coach of the Year honors went to Stuart's Chance Chapman, who helped lead his Lady Hornets squad to 28-9 record and finished the regular season ranked as No. 8 in Class A. Stuart recorded 10 of its wins against ranked opponents across multiple classes, and ended its season in a regional finals appearance.

Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the 2021 fast-pitch season:

MVP: Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Addison Moore, Savanna

Ariana Byington, Savanna

Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Chloe Crawley, Kiowa

Molly Bain, Kiowa

Ella Stone, Kiowa

Haile Igou, Stuart

Kira Medders, Stuart

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Addisyn Dalton, Stuart

Maci Mitchell, Indianola

Kylie Smith, Crowder

Katie Woodruff, Canadian

Natalia Silva, Haileyville

Krislyn Williams, Haileyville

