The stage is set to crown a new champion as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the brackets for the Class A-B State Fast-Pitch Tournaments on Monday.
Two local teams will be making an appearance at the state tournament in their respective classes, with the tournaments set to begin on Thursday, Oct. 8, and wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 10.
In Class A, the Stuart Lady Hornets (28-5) will take on Binger-Oney in the quarterfinals round at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to Friday at 2:30 p.m. to face off against the winner between Caddo and Fairland.
All games for the Class A State Tournament will be played at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls (31-6) will be taking on Cyril on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to Friday at 1:30 p.m., playing against the winner between Red Oak and Moss.
Thursday and Friday’s games in the Class B State Tournament will be held at The Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee, with the championship game on Saturday to be played at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
For fans attending the state tournaments, special COVID-19 health and safety protocol will be in effect.
Masks are required for everyone entering a facility, and spectators must wear a face covering at all times while at the facility. Social distancing protocols must be followed for both spectators and teams.
No ice chests, glass containers, or any type of food or drink will be allowed through the gate. Cost of admission is $10.
Here are the complete games and times for the Class A-B state tournaments:
CLASS A
Thursday
at USA Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City
G1: Sterling vs. Morrison, 11 a.m.
G2: Ripley vs. Mooreland, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Binger-Oney vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.
G4: Caddo vs. Fairland, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
at USA Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, noon
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
at USA Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Thursday
at Firelake, Shawnee
G1: Roff vs. Whitesboro, 11 a.m.
G2: Leedy vs. Hammon, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Red Oak vs. Moss, 4 p.m.
G4: Kiowa vs. Cyril, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
at Firelake, Shawnee
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
at USA Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 11 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
