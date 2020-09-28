HS SOFTBALL: OSSAA releases Class A-B regional tournament brackets

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the brackets for Class A-B fast-pitch softball regionals on Monday.
In Class A, Stuart will get to host for the second time this playoffs, and will be joined by another area team in Quinton. Rattan and Woodland will round out the four-team regional.
In Class B, multiple local teams will be participating in the next round of the playoffs.
Kiowa will host its regional, and will be pitted against Sasakwa, Paden, and Turner.
Indianola will travel to Whitesboro, and will face off against LeFlore, Oaks, and the host Lady Bulldogs.
Pittsburg will be making the long trek to host Cyril, and will be joined by Maysville and Grandfield.
Moss will also serve as a host site, with Prue, Mulhall-Orlando, and Covington Douglas rounding out the field.
The regional tournaments are set for Thursday, Oct 1, and Friday, Oct. 2.
Here are the dates and times of the Class A-B fast-pitch regional tournaments:
Class A
At Stuart
Thursday
G1: Stuart vs. Quinton, noon
G2: Rattan vs. Woodland, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class B
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa vs. Susakwa, noon
G2: Paden vs. Turner, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Thursday
G1: Whitesboro vs. Oaks, noon
G2: Indianola vs. LeFlore, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Cyril
Thursday
G1: Cyril vs. Maysville, noon
G2: Grandfield vs. Pittsburg, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss vs. Prue, noon
G2: Mulhall-Orlando vs. Covington-Douglas, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.