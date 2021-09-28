HS SOFTBALL: OSSAA releases Class 3A-B regional brackets

The road to Oklahoma City has been set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced times and dates for Class 3A-B regional tournament action, with five local teams learning of their potential paths to the state tournament.
In Class 2A, Hartshorne will make its way to Dale, with the Lady Miners set to face off against Wyandotte in their opening game. Hartshorne is currently 17-13 on the season, advancing to the regional tournament after notching seven wins in district play.
Wilburton will travel to Pocola to face off against Oklahoma Union in the opening game of the tournament. The Lady Diggers boast a 16-7 record, advancing to the regional tournament after recording 10 wins in district play.
In Class A, Stuart will serve as host of its own regional tournament — bringing Strother, Wister, and Cyril into town. The Lady Hornets are 27-7 on the year, and were named district tournament champions last week with a pair of games over Crowder.
In Class B, Pittsburg will travel to Roff to start regional tournament action, with the Lady Panthers first facing Bennington. Pittsburg is 20-16 on the season, advancing to regional play after taking the district title with a pair of wins over Indianola.
Kiowa, meanwhile, will head to Buffalo Valley for its regional tournament, with the Cowgirls to open with a tilt against Maysville. Kiowa is 16-19 on the season, with the Cowgirls earning a district title with wins over Milburn and Haileyville.
Regional tournaments will be double-elimination contests, with one winner from each regional advancing to the state tournament — scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Admission will be $7 per ticket for both adults and students, and will only be available for purchase online at OSSAA.com.
Here is the upcoming schedule for the OSSAA fast-pitch regional tournaments:
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL 6 AT POCOLA
THURSDAY
G1: Pocola vs. Ketchum, 12 p.m.
G2: OK Union vs. Wilburton, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
REGIONAL 7 AT DALE
WEDNESDAY
G1: Dale vs. Calera, 11 a.m.
G2: Hartshorne vs. Wyandotte, 1 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 11 a.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 1 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
REGIONAL 8 AT STUART
THURSDAY
G1: Stuart vs. Strother, 12 p.m.
G2: Wister vs. Cyril, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
CLASS B
REGIONAL 2 AT ROFF
THURSDAY
G1: Roff vs. Caney, 12 p.m.
G2: Bennington vs. Pittsburg, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
REGIONAL 6 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
THURSDAY
G1: Buffalo Valley vs. Macomb, 12 p.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Maysville, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
