The selections are in.
Four locals were named to 2022 All-State honors by the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Coaches Association for their efforts this season.
Stuart's Haili Igou, Geralyn Haney, Kira Meaders were all named as players to the Small East All State Team, while Lady Hornets helmsman Chance Chapman was selected to coach the team.
The Lady Hornets finished the 2022 season with a record of 37-5 on the way to being crowned Class B State Champions.
Igou was selected as a catcher, and led the team with a .550 batting average, .618 on-base percentage, a 1.101 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 33 runs scored while holding a perfect fielding percentage with zero errors. She was also named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area Player of the Year.
Haney was selected as an All State outfielder. She held a .470 batting average, a .540 on-base percentage, one hoe run, 28 RBIs, and 56 runs scored, while boasting a .967 fielding percentage and committed only two errors all season. She was also named a 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area First Team member.
Meaders was selected as a utility member of the All State team. She recorded a .311 batting average, .411 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs, and a .968 fielding percentage with only two errors all season. She led the way in the circle for Stuart with a 1.176 ERA and 164 strikeouts, while only allowing 41 walks. Meaders was also named a 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area First Team member.
Chapman will lead the charge for the Small East All State Team. He was also named as the Region 6 Coach of the Year, as well as the She was also named a 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area Coach of the Year.
Here is the complete 2022 Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Coaches Association Small East All State Team:
Pitcher: Emily Robinson, Caddo
Catcher: Haili Igou, Stuart
Corner Infielder: Maycee Butcher, Red Oak
Corner Infielder: Kylee Smith, Pocola
Middle Infielder: Makenzy Herman, Dale
Middle Infielder: Charley Hampton, Silo
Outfield: Lanni Chitwood, Pocola
Outfield: Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Outfield: Chayse Caram, Dale
Pitcher: Erica Schertz, Fairland
Pitcher: Willow Van Haren, Moss
Catcher: Brynn Surmont, Oktaha
Utility: Danleigh Harris, Roff
Utility: Courtney Grey, Buffalo Valley
Utility: Taylor Lundien, Wyandotte
Utility: Kira Meaders, Stuart
Utility: Gracelyn Lute, Howe
Utility: Abby Huie, Howe
Coach: Chance Chapman, Stuart
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
