HS SOFTBALL: Nine Lady Buffs named to all-district team

McAlester softball players earned more postseason awards.
In addition to being named Class 5A Academic State Champions with a combined GPA of 3.9, the Lady Buffs earned individual accolades with nine players being named to All-District 5A-4 honors as selected by district coaches.
Lexi Zurovetz took home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The junior catcher took care of business at the plate and behind it. She averaged a .462 at the leadoff position, and earned 15 RBIs while scoring 11 runs.
Allison Bond was named as one of the top outfielders of 5A-4, while also scoring 28 runs and adding 12 RBIs.
Junior Elizabeth Milligan was also named as one of the top players in 5A-4 as a utility player. A usual sight at shortshop, Milligan added 25 RBIs and 23 runs to go alongside her defensive efforts.
Alianna Aranda, Kynli Jones, Brooklynn Weiher, Madi Ayers, Jada Ponce, and Madigan Griffith were also named to the team as honorable mentions.
Here is the complete All-District 5A-4 team:
Player of the Year: Abi Gregory, Durant
Pitcher of the Year: Bailey Jones, Tahlequah
Offensive Player of the Year: Maddy Kearnes, Glenpool
Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Zurovetz, McAlester
Pitcher: Maggie Hummingbird, Glenpool
Pitcher: Mikah Vann, Tahlequah
Pitcher: Bellamy Knight, Durant
Catcher: Kayten Hermen, Glenpool
Catcher: Kayce Polson, Durant
First Base: Jakobie Williams, Ada
Second Base: Charlea Cocharn, Tahlequah
Third Base: Jayley Ray, Tahlequah
Shortstop: Amaya Frizell, Ada
Outfield: Allison Bond, McAlester
Outfield: Riley Kaler, Durant
Outfield: Mia Allen, Tahlequah
Utility: Ana Ochoa, Rogers
Utility: Hannah Kaler, Durant
Utility: Abbey Strong, Ada
Utility: Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester
Utility: Lexi Hannah, Tahlequah
Utility: Haley Enlow, Tahlquah
Coach of the Year: Taylor Henry, Ada
Honorable Mention
Alianna Aranda, McAlester
Kynli Jones, McAlester
Brooklynn Weiher, McAlester
Madi Ayers, McAlester
Jada Ponce, McAlester
Madigan Griffith, McAlester
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.