HS SOFTBALL: Nine Lady Buffs named to all-district team

TABITHA ZUROVETZ | Submitted photoMcAlester's Lexi Zurovetz was named as the District 5A-4 Defensive player of the year. She joins eight of her teammates being named to all-district honors.

McAlester softball players earned more postseason awards. 

In addition to being named Class 5A Academic State Champions with a combined GPA of 3.9, the Lady Buffs earned individual accolades with nine players being named to All-District 5A-4 honors as selected by district coaches.

Lexi Zurovetz took home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The junior catcher took care of business at the plate and behind it. She averaged a .462 at the leadoff position, and earned 15 RBIs while scoring 11 runs.

Allison Bond was named as one of the top outfielders of 5A-4, while also scoring 28 runs and adding 12 RBIs.

Junior Elizabeth Milligan was also named as one of the top players in 5A-4 as a utility player. A usual sight at shortshop, Milligan added 25 RBIs and 23 runs to go alongside her defensive efforts.

Alianna Aranda, Kynli Jones, Brooklynn Weiher, Madi Ayers, Jada Ponce, and Madigan Griffith were also named to the team as honorable mentions.

Here is the complete All-District 5A-4 team:

Player of the Year: Abi Gregory, Durant

Pitcher of the Year: Bailey Jones, Tahlequah

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddy Kearnes, Glenpool

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Zurovetz, McAlester

Pitcher: Maggie Hummingbird, Glenpool

Pitcher: Mikah Vann, Tahlequah

Pitcher: Bellamy Knight, Durant

Catcher: Kayten Hermen, Glenpool

Catcher: Kayce Polson, Durant

First Base: Jakobie Williams, Ada

Second Base: Charlea Cocharn, Tahlequah

Third Base: Jayley Ray, Tahlequah

Shortstop: Amaya Frizell, Ada

Outfield: Allison Bond, McAlester

Outfield: Riley Kaler, Durant

Outfield: Mia Allen, Tahlequah

Utility: Ana Ochoa, Rogers

Utility: Hannah Kaler, Durant

Utility: Abbey Strong, Ada

Utility: Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester

Utility: Lexi Hannah, Tahlequah

Utility: Haley Enlow, Tahlquah

Coach of the Year: Taylor Henry, Ada

Honorable Mention

Alianna Aranda, McAlester

Kynli Jones, McAlester

Brooklynn Weiher, McAlester

Madi Ayers, McAlester

Jada Ponce, McAlester

Madigan Griffith, McAlester

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you