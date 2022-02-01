HS SOFTBALL: McAlester's Zurovetz signs with Seminole State

Lexi Zurovetz is heading to the next level.
The McAlester senior signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to play college softball at Seminole State College, but Zurovetz said doing it in front of her family and friends was both exciting and a little scary.
“I’m very excited, for sure,” she laughed. “It was really nerve-wracking though. Everyone was just standing around, looking (at me), and I was just sitting there. But it was fun.”
But now that she’s officially signed on the dotted line, Zurovetz said it was like a huge weight was lifted off of her shoulders.
“It’s definitely stress-relieving knowing where I’m going to play at, and it’s something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid,” Zurovetz said. “I’m very proud of myself.”
Zurovetz has made waves during her tenure with the Lady Buffs, from all-district and McAlester News-Capital All Area honors to being a member of the 2020 fastpitch academic state champion team.
Now she’ll be heading to Seminole next season, and is excited for the opportunity ahead of her. Zurovetz said her journey to choosing the Lady Trojans though came from a little prodding from her current softball coach.
“Coach (Kelleya) Cox told me that she wanted me to go up there and practice with them,” she said. “I was kind of skeptical at first, but then I went up there and it just felt right. There was just a feeling, and I knew that it was where I needed to be.”
Zurovetz said her favorite part of her signing day was getting to see all of her friends and teammates together again for one final time. And once the ink had dried, they all gathered together in celebration as pieces of cake were passed around the room.
“I’m glad that I get to eat my cake now,” she laughed.
But as the Lady Buff prepares to trade in her black and gold for a different set of school colors, she advised the future generations of softball players that will too be looking to make their dreams a reality just as she did.
“If they want to go and play, then they’re going to have to put in a lot of work,” Zurovetz said. “It’s not going to be easy, but they can do it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.