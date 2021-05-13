Alianna Aranda has always had a dream.
The McAlester senior made that dream come true on Thursday, as she signed to play college softball for Bacone College in Muskogee.
“I’m really excited,” Aranda said. “This has been the dream since I was little.”
Coach Kelleya Cox said she was extremely proud of Aranda, and that the day exemplifies one of the teams mantras.
“In our softball program, we have a hashtag that is ‘WOS'. And that stands for ‘writing our story,’” Cox said. “Alianna has written her story, but she’s not through. This is a page in a chapter that is an exciting page today."
Aranda said she was especially grateful she got to share the moment with her family, including her dad — with whom she shares a close relationship.
“They’ve been my support system since I was itty bitty,” she said. “And my dad has been my number one since I first stepped on the softball field. It feels great.”
In addition to softball, Aranda plans to study to become a physical therapist. But even though she’s about to leave McAlester High School forever, she’s thankful for the people she’s met and relationships she’s forged over the years.
“Just the many friendships that I’ve created and the bonds that I know are going to last forever, with the girls especially,” Aranda said.
And as she looks ahead to her new collegiate journey, Aranda said she wants to soak in the experience and cherish every moment.
“Just to get better at everything and have more confidence in anything that I do,” she said. “And just enjoy it while I have it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
