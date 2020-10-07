HS SOFTBALL: McAlester takes momentum into playoffs

McAlester will begin postseason play Thursday at Durant.
The Lady Buffs (9-15) have overcome hurdles in a tumultuous, unprecedented season — including a two-week quarantine for the entire team after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3.
But when the Lady Buffs returned to action on Sept. 18, they bolted out of the gates as they were eager to return to the field. McAlester won six of the next 10 games, and proved they weren’t going to back down from anything that was thrown their way.
"We've done great. We've had really great practices for the last week and a half," coach Kelleya Cox said.
McAlester boasts its lone senior in the center circle, Alianna Aranda, as well as its young, up-and-coming hurlers Kaylee Bowen and Kynli Jones. Junior Elizabeth Milligan has also provided defense at shortstop as well as joining the likes of Allison Bond and Lexi Zurovets sparking the offense at the plate.
"They've worked really hard since summer pride on June 1 to this point, and this is where we wanted to be," Cox said. "They've came a long way. Even my young ones are starting to figure it out and understand a few things."
The next test for the Lady Buffs will come in the form of the postseason. McAlester will be traveling to Durant for regionals, where they will first face off against Collinsville before facing off against host Durant.
First up for the Lady Buffs will be Collinsville at noon. The Lady Cardinals (11-22) saw success early in the season, but September brought about a flurry of trials. Collinsville ended its regular season with a 10-0 win over Bishop Kelley and a 13-0 loss against Owasso.
The host Durant Lady Lions will play both Collinsville and McAlester, with the loser of the first game playing Durant at 2 p.m. and facing off against the winner at 4 p.m.
The Lady Lions (17-14) have played competition over a variety of classes, taking some high quality wins while also meeting a string of losses toward the end of the season.
Cox again stressed how well her team has prepared for regionals, and said they're ready to take the field on Thursday.
"Everybody's excited and pumped," Cox said. "If we play well, we can go out there and compete."
Here is the complete schedule and times for the regional tournament:
At Durant
Thursday
G1: Collinsville vs. McAlester, noon
G2: Loser vs. Durant, 2 p.m.
G3: Winners vs. Durant, 4 p.m.
Friday
G4: One loss vs. No loss, or Collinsville vs. McAlester, noon
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Durant, 2 p.m.
