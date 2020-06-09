HS SOFTBALL: McAlester releases fast-pitch softball schedule

Staff file photoMcAlester's Allison Bond has an at bat during a game last season. The Lady Buffs will be looking forward to getting back to the diamond after having the slow pitch season canceled due to coronavirus.

The Lady Buffs will be looking forward to returning to action as McAlester High School has released its schedule for fall’s fast pitch softball season.

McAlester will open the season at home on August 12 as it plays host to Glenpool. Next, the Lady Buffs will travel to Byng for tournament action set for Aug. 13-15, with a quick turnaround with another tournament in Oktaha set for Aug. 21.

Early September will see a four game home stand featuring Will Rogers, Durant, and Ada, before playing in another tournament in Durant scheduled Sept. 17-19.

The Lady Buffs will hold Senior Night festivities during the Sept. 24 home contest against Tulsa Memorial before ending the regular season on the road. Playoffs will begin Oct. 8, with the state tournament set for Oct. 15.

Here is the complete fast pitch softball schedule for McAlester:

Aug. 11 at Glenpool, 5 p.m.

Aug. 13-15 at Byng Tournament, TBA

Aug. 18 at Durant, 5 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Oktaha Tournament, TBA

Aug. 25 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Will Rogers, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Glenpool, 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.

Sept 14 vs. Ada, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Tulsa Memorial, 5 p.m.

Sept. 17-19 at Durant Tournament, TBA

Sept. 20 at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Ada, 5 p.m.

Spet. 22 at Wilburton, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Tulsa Memorial (Senior Night), 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Ft. Gibson, 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Byng, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 Regional Tournament, TBA

Oct. 15 State Tournament, TBA

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

