HS SOFTBALL: McAlester releases fast-pitch softball schedule

The Lady Buffs will be looking forward to returning to action as McAlester High School has released its schedule for fall’s fast pitch softball season.
McAlester will open the season at home on August 12 as it plays host to Glenpool. Next, the Lady Buffs will travel to Byng for tournament action set for Aug. 13-15, with a quick turnaround with another tournament in Oktaha set for Aug. 21.
Early September will see a four game home stand featuring Will Rogers, Durant, and Ada, before playing in another tournament in Durant scheduled Sept. 17-19.
The Lady Buffs will hold Senior Night festivities during the Sept. 24 home contest against Tulsa Memorial before ending the regular season on the road. Playoffs will begin Oct. 8, with the state tournament set for Oct. 15.
Here is the complete fast pitch softball schedule for McAlester:
Aug. 11 at Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Aug. 13-15 at Byng Tournament, TBA
Aug. 18 at Durant, 5 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Oktaha Tournament, TBA
Aug. 25 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Will Rogers, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.
Sept 14 vs. Ada, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Tulsa Memorial, 5 p.m.
Sept. 17-19 at Durant Tournament, TBA
Sept. 20 at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Ada, 5 p.m.
Spet. 22 at Wilburton, 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Tulsa Memorial (Senior Night), 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Ft. Gibson, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Byng, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 Regional Tournament, TBA
Oct. 15 State Tournament, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
