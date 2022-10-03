HS SOFTBALL: McAlester readies for regional tournament

The postseason has arrived for the Lady Buffs.
McAlester will hit the road to Tahlequah to face the competition in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Lady Buffs (9-17) will be matched up against Sapulpa to start the tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Chieftans are 14-17 on the season, with wins over teams such as Claremore, Muskogee, and Bishop Kelley.
On the other side of the bracket, host Tahlequah will face Nathan Hale in the first round. The Lady Tigers are 27-9 on the season, and hold wins over teams like Muskogee, Jenks, and Mustang.
The regional tournament is a double-elimination tournament, with each team guaranteed to play at least two games. Teams that lose early will have an opportunity to battle back and play in the championship advancement game.
The regional winner will advance to the OSSAA Class 5A State Tournament scheduled for Oct. 13-15 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete Class 5A regional bracket for McAlester:
WEDNESDAY
G1: Tahlequah vs. Nathan Hale, 12 p.m.
G2: Sapulpa vs. McAlester, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 2 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 4 p.m. (If no loss, winner advances to State)
G7: If necessary, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
