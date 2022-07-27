The Lady Buffs are ready for action.
McAlester fast-pitch softball will be hitting the field once again as it embarks on the 2022 fall season.
August bring about the Wilburton Festival, where the Lady Buffs will face off against a bevy of competition. Next after a trip to Glenpool, McAlester will take to Mike Deak Field on Aug. 16 as the Lady Buffs host Durant.
After tournament play at Oktaha, McAlester will host three home games against Quinton, Muskogee, and Will Rogers as part of five game stretch to end the month of August.
The Lady Buffs will start September on the road at Will Rogers before returning home for a two-game stretch against Tahlequah and Shawnee. McAlester will participate in the Durant Tournament Sept. 15-17 before returning home to round out the month against Kiefer and Glenpool.
Here is the 2022 McAlester fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 12-13 at Wilburton Festival, TBA
Aug. 15 at Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Aug. 16 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.
at Oktaha Tournament, TBA
Aug. 22 vs. Quinton, 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 vs. Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Will Rogers, 5 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Wister/Cameron, 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Will Rogers, 5 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Shawnee, 5 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Quinton, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15-17 at Durant Tournament, TBA
Sept. 19 at Durant, 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Keifer, 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Glenpool, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6-8 at Regionals
Oct. 13-15 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
