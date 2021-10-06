HS SOFTBALL: McAlester begins playoff journey

The Lady Buffs are hitting the road for the postseason.
McAlester will begin postseason play on Wednesday as the Lady Buffs travel to face the competition at the Tahlequah regional tournament.
Lady Buffs coach Kelleya Cox has talked about how her team has been preparing way back in the summer months, and how she’s proud of how her team battles each and every game.
“We just hit the ground running,” Cox said. “They’re a really good group of girls."
The Lady Buffs are 10-20 on the season, with wins over teams such as Stigler, Will Rogers, Shawnee, and Ft. Gibson. They’ve seen impactful play across the roster, from their up-and-coming young talents to the senior play and leadership from Allison Bond, Elizabeth Milligan, Lexi Zurovetz, and Stevie Stinchcomb.
But no matter who it is making the play, Cox has talked about the important of her ladies trusting the process and believing they can achieve all they’ve been working towards.
“Sometimes it’s hard to trust each other and trust themselves that that can make those plays, that they can hit the ball,” Cox said. “Again, we’re still writing our story…make this chapter really exciting.”
But no matter what happens, Cox knows the Lady Buffs will give it everything they have, and she has enjoyed being able to go on this journey in the game of softball with her team.
“It’s a lot of fun, it really is,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
Regional tournaments will be double-elimination contests, with one winner from each regional advancing to the state tournament — scheduled for Oct. 14-16 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Admission will be $7 per ticket for both adults and students, and will only be available for purchase online at OSSAA.com.
Here is the complete schedule for McAlester’s regional tournament play at Tahlequah:
WEDNESDAY
G1: Tahlequah vs. Nathan Hale, 12 p.m.
G2: McAlester vs. Collinsville, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
