HS SOFTBALL: Locals to face off against district tournament opponents

The playoffs have arrived.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A-B schools, with games to be played this week.
In Class A, Quinton will join Gans at Red Oak, while Indianola and Liberty will head to Allen.
In Class B, three local teams will host their districts.
Stuart will face off against Wilson (Henryetta), while Kiowa will host Milburn. Crowder will be joined by fellow Pitt 8 team Pittsburg, with Graham-Dustin rounding out the trio. And Haileyville will join Battiest as the two schools travel to Whitesboro.
Per OSSAA rules, all districts must be completed by Saturday. It will be a double elimination series, with the district winner advancing to regional play. Regional winners will then advance to the Class A-B State Tournament, set for Oct. 6-8 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here are the complete Class A-B district assignments for local teams. Team listed first is the host school:
CLASS A
DISTRICT 5
Red Oak, Gans, Quinton
DISTRICT 26
Allen, Indianola, Liberty
CLASS B
DISTRICT 3
Stuart, Wilson (Henryetta)
DISTRICT 6
Kiowa, Milburn
DISTRICT 10
Whitesboro, Haileyville, Battiest
DISTRICT 17
Crowder, Pittsburg, Graham-Dustin
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
