HS SOFTBALL: Locals to begin district tournament play

The playoffs have arrived.
Schools across the state will begin the playoff season with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-5A slow pitch softball district tournaments taking place this week — and several locals will be beginning their postseason journeys.
All district tournaments are to be played in one day throughout the week, and by rule must be wrapped up by Saturday. These will be double-elimination tournaments, and each winner from each district will advance to the regional tournament.
Here is a breakdown of every district matchup involving local teams:
4A-15 AT HOWE
The Wilburton Lady Diggers will head to Howe alongside Panama for district tournament play. The Lady Diggers have tested their mettle among many teams throughout the season, and earned hard-won victories over schools like Gore, Savanna, and the top-ranked team in Class A, Caney.
Howe is the No. 14 team in Class 4A and has faced Panama previously, with the Lady Lions taking the win 6-3 in the LeFlore County Tournament.
3A-11 AT HARTSHORNE
The Class 3A No. 10 Lady Miners will host fellow local Savanna as well as Wewoka in this week’s district tournament action. The Lady Miners boast a record of 12-7 with wins over top 20 ranked teams in various classes, including Wilburton, Oktaha, and Kiowa.
Savanna meanwhile has valiantly battled its way through the season, recording double-digit wins and earning victories over teams such as Smithville, Stringtown, and Gans.
3A-14 AT HULBERT
The Canadian Lady Cougars will head to Hulbert to face off against the host team and Gore in district tournament play. The Lady Cougars have faced a lot of tough competition this season, and has earned a win over Talihina during tournament play earlier this spring.
Host Hulbert is the No. 15 team in Class 3A, and has earned more than 10 wins this season. Successful games include wins over Gore, Sallisaw, and Okemah.
2A-3 AT CADDO
Local teams Quinton and Crowder will join Webbers Falls at Caddo for district tournament play this week.
Quinton has fought against the competition throughout the season, earning wins over teams like Haileyville, McCurtain, and Braggs. Crowder, meanwhile, has themselves seen hard-won games against schools like Wilson (Henryetta), Clayton/Moyers, and Canadian.
Host Caddo is the No. 2 team in Class 2A, recording more than 30 wins throughout the season and in various tournaments.
2A-9 AT STUART
Stuart will host its own district against the likes of Porum, Dewar, Midway, and Wetumka. The Lady Hornets are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, earning more than 25 wins this season. They have done so by taking wins over other ranked teams in multiple classes, exampled by victories over Caddo, Roff, and Broken Bow.
Dewar has also earned double-digit wins this season, with victories over Beggs, Checotah, and fellow district tournament participant Midway. Wetumka has also defeated Midway during its 16-win season.
A-3 AT WHITESBORO
Indianola will join Paden at Whitesboro for district tournament play this week. The Warriorettes have taken many wins this season, including over teams such as Okmulgee, Dewar, and Braggs.
Host Whitesboro is the No. 2 team in Class A, with more than 20 wins on their record.
A-13 AT KIOWA
Kiowa will also host its own district this week and be joined by Sasakwa, Asher, and Maysville. The Cowgirls are the No. 12 team in Class A with at least 15 wins on the season. They have taken multiple wins, including over Howe, Buffalo Valley, and top-ranked Caney.
Sasakwa has seen a pair of wins over Bowlegs and Macomb this season, while Maysville has seen wins over Ninnekah and Cement. Asher, meanwhile, has recorded multiple wins over teams such as Weleetka, Maud, and Strother.
A-16 AT BATTIEST
Pitt 8 members Pittsburg and Haileyville will both head to Battiest alongside Smithville for district tournament action.
The Lady Panthers are the No. 16 team in Class A and have notched more than 12 wins this season. Some of those victories include wins over ranked teams such as Sterling, Kiowa, and Rattan.
The Lady Warriors have battled hard throughout the season, earning victories over teams like Stringtown, Braggs, and Clayton/Moyers.
Host Battiest has earned double-digit wins this season, and taken down opponents like Fort Towson, Antlers, and Clayton/Moyers. Smithville has also earned more than 14 wins, including a 13-9 win over Battiest on April 11.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.