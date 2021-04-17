The stage is being set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association slow-pitch softball playoffs will be taking place for the duration of next week — with games to be wrapped up by April 24 — and local teams from across the area are preparing for the first step of postseason play.
Kiowa is the defending state champions from 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cowgirls hold a 24-5 record, and went undefeated in the Pitt 8 Festival after a back-and-forth nail-biter with Stuart in the final game.
Kiowa Coach Keith Quaid commended Stuart, and said games like that help prepare his team for the tough times during the postseason.
“It was good seeing our kids battle back, knowing that we can,” Quaid said. “It was definitely a good precursor for playoffs. Any game that you’ve got a close game or you’re behind, you’ve got to score runs. In this game, you have to score runs.”
The Cowgirls will have their work cut out for them as they start district play, and will also see a few familiar faces as Haileyville and Crowder were put into Kiowa’s district. Quaid said there are a few keys to the game they need to hone before they begin their journey.
But in the end, the Kiowa coach said he is confident his team will do what it takes to succeed, even when faced with adversity. They’ve been here before, and they won’t back down from a challenge.
“They’re a tough bunch, and they’ve been through a lot of battles,” Quaid said. “They’re a veteran club. Their character comes through, and they’re always going to fight to the end.”
Another team opening the postseason is Pittsburg, which is in a unique situation compared to some other teams.
Coach Chad Graham said the vast majority of players hadn’t played a slow-pitch before, so there was a learning curve.
“We’ve played a very, very tough schedule,” he said. “It’s been kind of a slow evolution, but I really feel like we’re peaking at the right time going into the district tournament."
But the Lady Panthers have seen a lot of success so far this season, and currently sit at a 13-10 record. Graham said he’s proud of the way his team has come together to build its slow pitch game.
“A lot of these girls had never even played before, even the older girls,” Graham said. "But the girls have worked hard every day and they’re enjoying it, and they’ve picked it up pretty well."
Graham mentioned Trinity Wiseman, Khloe Haile, Catyn and Camryn Graham as impact players, but said anyone on the team could be a difference-maker at any time.
“Sometimes it’ll be my older girls, and some days it’ll be my younger girls,” Graham said. “And that’s what makes me so happy. All of them step up at any time in a game and do what we need to do to win...We’re just excited to get to play."
Here are the district assignments for area slow-pitch softball teams:
CLASS A
Indianola, Smithville, Whitesboro (host)
Pittsburg (host), Sasakwa, Mason, Stringtown
CLASS 2A
Kiowa (host), Wetumka, Haileyville, Crowder
Stuart (host), Strother, Weleetka, Davenport
Quinton, Clayton (host), Dewar, Porum
CLASS 3A
Canadian, Preston (host), Allen
Savanna, Gore (host), Central Sallisaw
CLASS 4A
Hartshorne, Wilburton, Holdenville (host)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
