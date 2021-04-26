HS SOFTBALL: Locals prepare for regional tournament action

Two more wins separate these teams from the state tournament.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-2A regional tournaments are scheduled for Thursday, with multiple local teams gearing up for runs to qualify for the slow-pitch softball state tournaments.
The regional tournament is a double elimination tournament, with two teams advancing to their respective state competitions — scheduled for May 4-5.
In Class 2A, Kiowa and Stuart were placed into the same regional at Kiowa. The two teams have been red-hot this season, including in the district tournament where both obtained their titles after run-rule wins.
Stuart coach Chance Chapman said that winning in dominant fashion like the Lady Hornets did is helpful, as it helps energize the team into the next round.
“It’s definitely a confidence builder,” Chapman said. “Anytime you’ve got everybody on the team rolling in one direction, you’re basically where you need to be. And that’s what it’s going to take.”
Kiowa coach Keith Quaid intimated the same conclusion, as he said the Cowgirls’ bats will need to continue to be placing the ball well and putting it into play.
“We try to move it around, and we try not to hit the same spot every time. We want to be unpredictable,” Quaid said. “But I thought we did a pretty good job of that (in districts).”
In Class A, Pittsburg will be heading to Red Oak for regional play, and coach Chad Graham said his young team has been grateful to get the opportunity to take the field, and put in the work to be successful.
“They were happy, and they came in ready to play,” he said of the playoffs. “They come to practice every day excited to be there and practice hard. We’ll just come out (this) week and see what happens.”
All three coaches discussed some aspect of their games that they will have their teams work on leading up to the one-day tournaments on Thursday.
“Defensively, we’ve got to work on backing some people up and being in the right spots at all times,” Graham said. “And we just need to hit. We’re at the point where we just need to hit right now.”
Chapman also stressed how important hitting would be, and said it’ll have to be complemented by hard work out in the field as well.
“We’re definitely going to be working on hitting the ball all around the field,” Chapman said. “Our defense is going to have to have a good week. Because the teams we’re going to play in regionals are going to be able to step up and hit the ball as well.”
And as one of those teams that will be facing off against the Lady Hornets, Quaid said getting around opposing defenses will be a big key to victory.
“We’ve got to continue to hit the ball where the defense isn’t, or try to,” Quaid said. “Just trying to hit the ball hard every time. If we can hit the ball hard every time, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
Here are game times and upcoming match ups for Class A-2A softball regional tournaments:
CLASS A
AT RED OAK
G1: Red Oak vs. Battiest, 1 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg vs. Caney, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS 2A
AT KIOWA
G1: Kiowa vs. Woodland, 1 p.m.
G2: Covington-Douglas vs. Stuart, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.