HS SOFTBALL: Locals named to Pitt 8 All-Conference honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame was named as the Pitt 8 Conference MVP as coaches selected players to all-conference honors.

The Pitt 8 Conference selected its list of slow-pitch softball players to all-conference honors last week, as voted on by the coaches.

Stuart’s Braelyn Blasengame was named as the conference MVP. Blasengame averaged a .589 batting average, a .614 on-base percentage, earned 76 hits, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, and scored 75 runs during the 2022 season.

Chance Chapman earned Coach of the Year honors, as he led the Lady Hornets to a 32-12 record with a regional championship and a state tournament berth this season.

The Lady Hornets had four more athletes named to all-conference honors in Addisyn Dalton, Jadyn Dalton, Haili Igou, and Geralyn Haney.

Kiowa — another local state tournament team this season — had four players awarded with Halle Giaudrone, Ella Stone, Maici Rowland, and Kourtnie McCormick.

Crowder had four athletes named to the list with Kylie Smith, Maggie Sockey, Kelsea Motley, and Rainn Turner, while Haileyville’s Toni Waldrup and Jaide Wilks were also honored.

Pittsburg also had four athletes awarded with Trinity Wiseman, Catyn and Camryn Graham, and Colby Burchfield.

Indianola’s Abbi Collins was named to all-conference honors, as well as Savanna’s Addison Moore and Makenna Hoffman.

Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch All-Conference honors:

MVP: Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart

CROWDER

Kylie Smith

Maggie Sockey

Kelsea Motley

Rainn Turner

HAILEYVILLE

Toni Waldrup

Jaide Wilks

INDIANOLA

Abbi Collins

KIOWA

Halle Giaudrone

Ella Stone

Maici Rowland

Kourtnie McCormick

PITTSBURG

Camryn Graham

Trinity Wiseman

Catyn Graham

Colby Burchfield

SAVANNA

Addison Moore

Makenna Hoffman

STUART

Geralyn Haney

Haili Igou

Addisyn Dalton

Jadyn Dalton

