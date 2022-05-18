HS SOFTBALL: Locals named to Pitt 8 All-Conference honors

The awards are rolling in.
The Pitt 8 Conference selected its list of slow-pitch softball players to all-conference honors last week, as voted on by the coaches.
Stuart’s Braelyn Blasengame was named as the conference MVP. Blasengame averaged a .589 batting average, a .614 on-base percentage, earned 76 hits, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, and scored 75 runs during the 2022 season.
Chance Chapman earned Coach of the Year honors, as he led the Lady Hornets to a 32-12 record with a regional championship and a state tournament berth this season.
The Lady Hornets had four more athletes named to all-conference honors in Addisyn Dalton, Jadyn Dalton, Haili Igou, and Geralyn Haney.
Kiowa — another local state tournament team this season — had four players awarded with Halle Giaudrone, Ella Stone, Maici Rowland, and Kourtnie McCormick.
Crowder had four athletes named to the list with Kylie Smith, Maggie Sockey, Kelsea Motley, and Rainn Turner, while Haileyville’s Toni Waldrup and Jaide Wilks were also honored.
Pittsburg also had four athletes awarded with Trinity Wiseman, Catyn and Camryn Graham, and Colby Burchfield.
Indianola’s Abbi Collins was named to all-conference honors, as well as Savanna’s Addison Moore and Makenna Hoffman.
Here is the complete list of Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch All-Conference honors:
MVP: Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart
CROWDER
Kylie Smith
Maggie Sockey
Kelsea Motley
Rainn Turner
HAILEYVILLE
Toni Waldrup
Jaide Wilks
INDIANOLA
Abbi Collins
KIOWA
Halle Giaudrone
Ella Stone
Maici Rowland
Kourtnie McCormick
PITTSBURG
Camryn Graham
Trinity Wiseman
Catyn Graham
Colby Burchfield
SAVANNA
Addison Moore
Makenna Hoffman
STUART
Geralyn Haney
Haili Igou
Addisyn Dalton
Jadyn Dalton
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
