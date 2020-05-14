Despite having their seasons halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple local softball players have been honored with high rewards.
The Oklahoma Slow-pitch Softball Coaches Association released its full list of all-state selections and honors after informing coaches of their team’s selections last week.
Four players from Kiowa, two from Red Oak, and another from Hartshorne highlighted the list for their performances both on the diamond and in the classroom.
Kiowa teammates Cadence Howard, Karlie McCormick, and Maddie Patton each earned spots on the All-State team for the Small School East roster. The Cowgirls became slow pitch state champions last season, and were ready to make a title-defending run before the shutdown.
Red Oak’s Grace Montgomery and Trista Ober also earned spots on the Small School East roster. The Lady Eagles had earned multiple consecutive state championships before Kiowa’s win last season, and were looking to reclaim the prize.
Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley and Kiowa’s Rachel Eggleston also earned All State honors for their work in the classroom, as both student athletes were named to the Academic All-State roster.
While these players have been honored with the selection, the OSSCA also informed coaches and players that the All-Star Game would not be played due to health concerns. In addition, no plaques, t-shirts, or programs would be ordered by the OSSCA either.
Here is the complete list of local All State players and honors:
Cadence Howard, Kiowa — All State
Karlie McCormick, Kiowa — All State
Maddie Patton, Kiowa— All State
Grace Montgomery, Red Oak — All State
Trista Ober, Red Oak — All State
Holli Lindley, Hartshorne — Academic All State
Rachel Eggleston, Kiowa — Academic All State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.