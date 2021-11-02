HS SOFTBALL: Locals named to OHSFSCA all-state honors

The honors have been announced.
Four local softball players were named to all-state honors by the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Hartshorne’s Courtnee Sensibaugh, Stuart’s Braelyn Blasengame, Kiowa’s Chloe Crawley, and Wilburton’s Haylee Anderson were all named to the OHSFSCA Small East All-State Team for their efforts during the 2021 fast pitch season.
Sensibaugh had a strong season with the Lady Miners, finishing with a .435 batting average and .994 fielding percentage with Hartshorne completing a 19-16 record.
Blasengame came rushing out of the gates for the Lady Hornets, averaging a .468 batting average and .558 on-base percentage, while also recording 51 runs, 28 RBIs, and two home runs during Stuart’s 28-9 season.
Crawley was a force for the Cowgirls, completing a .465 batting average and .756 slugging, while also marking 60 runs scored and six home runs during Kiowa’s 17-21 season.
Anderson made waves throughout the season for the Lady Diggers, earning a 371 batting average and scoring 22 runs and23 RBIs, while also recording a 0.71 ERA with 145 strikeouts thrown during Wilburton’s 16-9 season.
Here is the complete list of the OHSFSCA Small East All-State Team:
NAME POS SCHOOL
Christina Clark P Silo
Courtnee Sensibaugh C Hartshorne
Alexis McDonald CI Silo
Sam Hartman CI Dale
Braelyn Blasingame MI Stuart
Payton Owens MI Roff
Kaylyn Baker OF Stroud
Chloe Crowley OF Kiowa
Addie Bell OF Dale
Jade Sanders P Latta
Taryn Batterton P Latta
Rylee Lemons C Oklahoma Union
Gracie Turner U-P Wyandotte
Braleigh King U-C Moss
Shaylin Midgley U-OF Silo
Lainy Leforce U-MI Woodland
Haylee Anderson U-P Wilburton
Grace Goins U-CI Fairland
