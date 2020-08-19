Five local teams will be taking to the diamond in the Indianola Softball Tournament.
Haileyville, Canadian, Savanna, and Pittsburg will join host Indianola for three days filled with softball competition Aug. 20-22.
Indianola coach Kaleb Swboni said it was a great opportunity for local teams to play a lot of games without having to take a long bus ride.
“Keeping it local and keeping it here, it made more sense to us right now,” Swboni said.
Gans, Dewar, and Porum will be rounding out the eight-team field, and will be separated into two pools of four teams each.
Pool play will start on Thursday and feature a round-robin schedule. After the conclusion of the first two days, the results of pool play will seed each team into their final games on Saturday.
Swboni said he moved into the new format partially because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has already forced the cancellation of games and seasons.
“We kind of went away from the traditional tournament braced and into pool play, that way everyone can get as many games as possible,” Swboni said. “We’re just trying to get the kids that experience.”
High school athletics and activities have already been impacted by COVID-19, but Swboni said that, like every school, Indianola is taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus while also allowing students the chance to compete.
Faculty and staff will be wearing masks, as well as players while in the dugout. Hand sanitizer and sanitation protocols are in place, and fans are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance while attending a game.
“We’re being extremely cautious right now,” Swboni said. “We’re just trying to keep everything clean and making sure that these athletes get to play as long as possible."
Here is the complete schedule for the Indianola Tournament:
THURSDAY
Pool A
Haileyville vs. Gans, 12 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Canadian, 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Gans, 3 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pool B
Indianola vs. Savanna, 12 p.m.
Indianola vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.
Porum vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
Porum vs. Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
SATRUDAY
4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B, 12 p.m.
3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool B, 1:30 p.m.
2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B, 3 p.m.
1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool B, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
