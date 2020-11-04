HS SOFTBALL: Locals earn all-state fast-pitch honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoKiowa's Kye Stone joins teammates Brasen Hackler and Sydney Linscott and Stuart's Bailey Stewart in earning 2020 all-state honors.

The Oklahoma High School Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association released its full list of all-state honors on Thursday, with multiple locals making the list.

Kiowa’s Brasen Hackler and Kye Stone along with Stuart’s Bailey Stewart were named as members of the OHSFSCA All-State Team, while Kiowa’s Sydney Linscott was named to the 2020 Academic All-State Team.

Both Kiowa and Stuart made trips to the state tournament this season in their respective classes, with the Lady Hornets earning a quarterfinals appearance in Class A and the Cowgirls advancing to the semifinals in Class B in October.

Hackler, Stone, Linscott and Stewart were also named to the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Teams for their efforts this season.

But the players weren’t the only ones to take home accolades, as Kiowa’s Keith Quaid was named as coach for the Small-East squad.

Here is the complete OHSFSCA All State Small-East Team:

P: Kacie Bell, Red Oak

C: Danyn Lang, Dale

CI: Brylea Russell, Latta

CI: Kylee Anderson, Caddo

MI: Kye Stone, Kiowa

MI: Emilia Idleman, Dale

OF: Gracie Lawless, Silo

OF: Hannah Abeyta, Whitesboro

OF: Kate Hammons, Wister

P: Brasen Hackler, Kiowa

P: Jadyn Young, Stroud

C: Ally Bartley, Wyandotte

U-MI: Hailey Baber, Latta

U-MI: Chesnie Hewitt, Oklahoma Union

U-P: Faith Watts, Woodland

U-P: Bailey Stewart, Stuart

U-C: Emma Davis, Stroud

U-CI: Gracie Britten, Oktaha

Coach: Keith Quaid, Kiowa

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you