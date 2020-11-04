HS SOFTBALL: Locals earn all-state fast-pitch honors

The Oklahoma High School Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association released its full list of all-state honors on Thursday, with multiple locals making the list.
Kiowa’s Brasen Hackler and Kye Stone along with Stuart’s Bailey Stewart were named as members of the OHSFSCA All-State Team, while Kiowa’s Sydney Linscott was named to the 2020 Academic All-State Team.
Both Kiowa and Stuart made trips to the state tournament this season in their respective classes, with the Lady Hornets earning a quarterfinals appearance in Class A and the Cowgirls advancing to the semifinals in Class B in October.
Hackler, Stone, Linscott and Stewart were also named to the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Teams for their efforts this season.
But the players weren’t the only ones to take home accolades, as Kiowa’s Keith Quaid was named as coach for the Small-East squad.
Here is the complete OHSFSCA All State Small-East Team:
P: Kacie Bell, Red Oak
C: Danyn Lang, Dale
CI: Brylea Russell, Latta
CI: Kylee Anderson, Caddo
MI: Kye Stone, Kiowa
MI: Emilia Idleman, Dale
OF: Gracie Lawless, Silo
OF: Hannah Abeyta, Whitesboro
OF: Kate Hammons, Wister
P: Brasen Hackler, Kiowa
P: Jadyn Young, Stroud
C: Ally Bartley, Wyandotte
U-MI: Hailey Baber, Latta
U-MI: Chesnie Hewitt, Oklahoma Union
U-P: Faith Watts, Woodland
U-P: Bailey Stewart, Stuart
U-C: Emma Davis, Stroud
U-CI: Gracie Britten, Oktaha
Coach: Keith Quaid, Kiowa
