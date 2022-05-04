HS SOFTBALL: Locals compete at state softball tournaments

Local teams battled it out during their respective Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournaments on Tuesday at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, representing for their communities and schools.
STUART
Stuart battled against Ripley in the Class 2A quarterfinals, with the Lady Hornets falling in a 15-12 shootout.
The Lady Hornets struck first as an RBI single from Addisyn Dalton put Stuart on the board. That was followed by an RBI double from Haddie Lindley and a triple from Reagan Wade that scored two more to give Stuart the early 4-0 lead.
Ripley responded with a scoring run of its own, notching five runs in the bottom of the first to take a slim 5-4 lead. But Stuart struck right back thanks to a Haili Igou double that put two more runs on the board for the 6-5 lead.
The back-and-forth continued through the next few innings, with the two teams finding themselves knotted up at 8-8 after the top of the fourth. Ripley next used the next two trips to the plate to jump out to the 12-9 lead after five innings.
The Lady Hornets kept chipping away however, as Jadyn Dalton used a line drive triple to center to score two more runs. Lindley followed that up with a sacrifice fly ball to center to score another and trim the deficit down to three runs.
But Ripley would hold on defensively in the latter innings, sealing away the win.
The Lady Hornets finish the season with a record of 32-12 with a state tournament appearance.
KIOWA
Kiowa faced off against Whitesboro in the Class A quarterfinals, where the Cowgirls fell 21-3.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out early in the game’s top frame, scoring four runs to take the lead — but would be held scoreless in the second thanks to the stingy defense from the Cowgirls.
Whitesboro next found purchase in the top of the third and fourth innings, extending the lead. The Lady Bulldogs scored ten more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 21-0.
But the Cowgirls never quit battling. After Jaylee Wills and Sadie Rhyne both put themselves on the bags, Chloe Crawley drilled a ground ball into play that resulted in a score.
Next, Alison Wolfenbarger knocked an RBI double, followed by Halle Giaudrone using a sacrifice fly to score another run for the Cowgirls.
But the scoring run would be ended with a fly out as Whitesboro took the win.
The Cowgirls finish the season at a record of 22-21 with a state tournament appearance.
