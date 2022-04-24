HS SOFTBALL: Local teams earn district championships

These teams are heading to regionals.
Hartshorne and Savanna battled it out in district tournament play, with the Lady Miners taking the 8-0 title win and advancing to the next round.
The Lady Miners got going quickly in the game’s opening frame as Courtnee Sensibaugh drilled a ball over the left field wall for a two-run dinger that put her team on the board.
Later, Attisyn Cypert sent a line drive to right that would result in a score, and she would next be scored herself thanks to an RBI single from Britton Barone to give Hartshorne the 4-0 lead.
The Lady Miners kept their momentum at the plate in the top of the second inning as well, with Railey Spears knocking a ground ball into left field to score two more runs. That was immediately followed by Cypert sending a hard-hit ground ball into right field to score another two runs on the way to the win.
Hartshorne will now join multiple local teams in advancing to their respective regional tournaments. These tournaments will be played this week, and by rule must be completed by Saturday. Regional winners will advance to the state tournament May 3-4 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here is a breakdown of area softball teams that won district tournaments last week:
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 11
Hartshorne hosted fellow local Savanna in district tournament action, where the Lady Miners took a pair of wins to be named champion. In the first game, the Lady Miners accumulated 12 runs off 12 hits to take the win, and kept the bats going in the second game by earning eight runs off 13 hits to seal the district title victory.
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 9
Stuart got its bats going on the way to a plethora of plated runs and a district title. The Lady Hornets first notched a 14-6 win over Wetumka, setting up a pair of games against Dewar. The green and gold’s bats continued to be red hot, taking wins of 9-1 and 24-16 to earn the district championship.
CLASS A
DISTRICT 13
Kiowa hosted its own district as well, and notched three straight wins to earn the district championship. The Cowgirls first defeated Sasakwa 13-3, and followed that with a 6-5 win over Asher. They would later have to face Asher once more for the title game, and the Cowgirls used 14 hits to score 14 runs on the way to the win and advancing themselves to regionals.
DISTRICT 16
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers secured a district championship as they faced off against Battiest and Smithville. The Lady Panthers opened with a 4-0 win over Smithville, and followed that up with a 7-2 win over Battiest. That set up a rematch against Smithville for the title, where Pittsburg edged the 5-4 win to advance to regionals.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
