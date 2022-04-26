HS SOFTBALL: Local teams advancing in the playoffs

Trips to the state tournament are up for grabs, and these teams are looking to punch their tickets.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-6A softball postseason is continuing this week, with multiple local teams in regional tournament action.
In Class 6A, McAlester will travel to Bixby Thursday to face off against the host and Deer Creek. The Lady Buffs have taken multiple wins this season over teams such as Seminole, Okmulgee, and Kiefer. Host Bixby is No. 6 in Class 6A with a record of 21-6, while Deer Creek is No. 11 with a 15-11 record.
Small schools Hartshorne, Stuart, Pittsburg, and Kiowawill be in action as well, with the Class 3A-A tournaments all getting underway Thursday. But unlike their 6A counterparts, there will be two teams advancing from the regional as both the champion and runner-up will qualify for the state's top tournament.
The OSSAA slow-pitch softball regional tournaments are double-elimination tournaments and will all be played in one day. Winners from 6A and both winners and runners-up in Class A-5A from each regional tournament will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for May 5-7 at the USA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
Tickets for these tournaments can be purchased online through OSSAA.com and are available at $7 a ticket for both adults and students.
Here is the complete bracket for area teams in postseason tournament action:
CLASS 6A
REGIONAL AT BIXBY
Bixby, McAlester, Deer Creek
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL AT POCOLA
G1: Pocola vs. Gore, 1 p.m.
G2: Hartshorne vs. Wayne, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL AT CADDO
G1: Caddo vs. Woodland, 1 p.m.
G2: Rattan vs. Stuart, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS A
REGIONAL AT WHITESBORO
G1: Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg, 1 p.m.
G2: Tupelo vs. LeFlore, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
REGIONAL AT MOSS
G1: Moss vs. Shidler, 1 p.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
