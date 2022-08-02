HS SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers eyeing up competition in 2022 schedule

The Lady Panthers are ready to be back in business.
Pittsburg will be returning to the field this fall to face opponents in the 2022 fast-pitch softball schedule.
The Lady Panthers will begin the season Aug. 9 with a road game against Boswell. They'll next have two tournaments, one at Whitesboro and another at Kiowa and Stuart before facing off against conference foes in the Pitt 8 Festival Aug. 22-23 and Aug. 29.
After facing more foes in Eufaula at the start of September, the Lady Panthers will return home on Sept. 8 to host Varnum. They'll later head to Shawnee to take part in the Firelake Festival on Sept. 16, and will round out the regular season at home with a Sept. 19 battle against Mason.
Here is the complete 2022 Pittsburg fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 9 at Boswell, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11-13 at Whitesboro Tournament, TBA
Aug. 16 at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-20 at Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, TBA
Aug. 22-23 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 25 vs. Webbers Falls/Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Grandfield, 4 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 30 at Allen, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1-3 at Eufaula Tournament, TBA
Sept. 6 at Asher, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs.Varnum, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Caney, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Thackerville/Turner, TBA
Sept. 15 at Oilton/Mulhall-Orlando, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Firelake Festival, TBA
Sept. 19 vs. Mason, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22-24 at Districts, TBA
Sept. 26 vs. Tushka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29-30 at Regionals, TBA
Oct. 6-8 at State, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
