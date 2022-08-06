The Lady Buffs are on the hunt this season.
McAlester will embark on its 2022 fast-pitch softball season in the search of their goals and a successful season. Coach Kelleya Cox said she was excited to have the team back together again, and they've been working hard every day to prepare for this season.
"This is a great group of girls. They are full of energy," Cox smiled. "They're just a fun, fun group of girls, and they're really starting to come together and playing as a team."
And this season will be a journey of discovery to find out who the Lady Buffs are as both a team and individual players.
"We asked them 'what is your why? Why are you you here? Why do you play softball?'" Cox said. "A lot of it is they play to make those memories, to make those friendships — not with just our players, but with other players."
The Lady Buffs are excited about the possibilities and opportunities that await them in the 2022 season, including a whole lot of new.
McAlester welcomed two coaches to the fold with Ashton Slawson and Holly Jernigan, and the team quickly welcomed the new coaches into their softball family.
"It's easy to do with this bunch of girls to be a family," Cox said. "And that's one of their things when they were talking about their 'why' is 'I miss my family when I'm not with you.' And it makes it really special."
McAlester will also be in its new home on the turf at Mike Deak Field, which will now transform each fall for softball play — and Cox said they were thrilled about the change, and that it may provide a secret weapon.
"We are so excited about this," Cox said, looking across the field. "Playing on turf is different. However, we have an advantage when we play here, because when you play on turf when they slide, they slide past the bag. So there's a lot of times where we can just hold that tag, and it's to our advantage."
The Lady Buffs have a lot of young up and coming talent, as well as a bevy of veteran returners. Senior Kynli Jones will return to the circle, senior Madigan Griffith in right field, junior Jada Ponce in left field, Brooklyn Weiher at first base, and junior Madison Ayers at third base will be some of the biggest impacts as well as leaders on the field.
McAlester has already set many goals for itself, including growing as a team and being fundamentally sound. Cox said she also wants her girls to be fearless and intimidating, and willing to take some chances in their games.
"One of our goals is always to be better regional time than when we start; that is our biggest goal," she said. "And of course our ultimate goal is the state tournament. But we've got to take care of those little things that will take care of the big things...When we have a couple players that have no fear stepping in, (her teammates) will look at her and go 'oh shoot, I want to do that.'"
And of course, they'll grow closer together along the way. And that's a goal that can be just as important as all the others.
"The older you get, the more you realize that they're all special, and that's why I coach," Cox said. "That's my 'why.' I love the game, but I also love the relationships we build and the team we can build with this."
