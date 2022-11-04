Faith and family fueled Halle Giaudrone’s softball journey.
The Kiowa senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball for Grayson College in Denison, Texas, during a ceremony at Kiowa High School on Friday.
Giaudrone smiled as she was surrounded by her family, teammates, and coaches, and said the day was the latest blessing in her life and softball career.
“God has just blessed me with such amazing opportunities throughout the whole thing,” she said. “I would not be where I am without Him, and Him giving me my family and the ability to do this.”
Giaudrone started playing on the dirt diamond during her t-ball days, and has grown up with the game. She has been named a state champion in her time as a Cowgirl, and will now be fulfilling a dream of playing college softball.
She said she enjoys many facets of the game, from the time with her teammates, to the competitiveness, and celebrating the victories. But most importantly, Giaudrone said her time on field has served to strengthen her faith.
“Something that has really brought me closer with (softball) is my relationship with God, and working on my relationship with Him through it,” she said. “Because every time I pray, something happens. And that just makes my relationship so much stronger with Him.”
Giaudrone said there are many people in her life to thank for being by her side all these years, but there were a few special people that stood out above the rest.
“My dad is like number one. We go down and hit like every single night,” she said. “And then my mom’s good cop. So dad kinda pushes me, and mom is always there for me…and then literally my entire teammates, family, coaches — everybody.”
Giaudrone has also had the opportunity to play high school softball with her younger sister Tyler this season, and said it was an incredible bonding experience.
“I just love watching her grow in everything,” she said. “Sometimes we argue and fight over stuff, but it’s so special to get to do what I love with her.”
Giaudrone will be trading her Kiowa black and gold for Grayson blue after graduation, but is excited to have the opportunity to continue her faith-filled journey with softball. But she had some advice for the next generation of Cowgirls who will fill her shoes and embark on their own life’s adventures.
“I wasn’t born with the most athletic ability. I just had to keep doing it and doing it over and over again,” she said. “If you really just put your heart and your mind into it, and pray about it every day…you’re going to end up in the best position.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
