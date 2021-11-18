Chloe Crawley is heading to the next level.
The Kiowa senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Grayson College in Denison, Texas, on Wednesday during a signing ceremony with family and teammates.
“I’m excited, but I’m nervous at the same time,” Crawley said. “I’m excited though, I’m ready for the next step. It’s a big accomplishment.”
She said her journey to Grayson was a whirlwind, and things happened rather quickly.
“I actually didn’t talk to Grayson until my senior year this year,” Crawley said. “As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew it was home.”
Crawley will also be joining some familiar faces when she gathered with her new team next season, as former Kiowa softball players Cadence Howard and Kye Stone also play for Grayson.
Crawley said having fellow Cowgirls with her on the roster will help her transition to college ball.
“I feel like it won’t be as awkward getting to know people and stuff,” she said. “I feel like it will be really good.”
Outside of softball, Crawley will also be deep in her scholastic studies as she works toward becoming a registered nurse.
But before she gets there, she’ll enjoy her final year of high school. As part of teams that have won multiple state championships, Crawley has a lot of memories to look back on — all while making plenty more in senior year.
“Besides winning state — because you can’t beat that — was probably this year,” Crawley said. “We had a really rough year and we were really young. But no matter how many games we lost, we were just a really good team…we all just came together and it was a really fun year.”
Crawley said there are multiple people that have helped support her to be the person and player she is today, and she was grateful to have them cheering her on.
“Definitely my mom and dad. They’re always down for anything. And Coach (Keith) Quaid,” Crawley said. “And my grandparents, of course. They’re always there.”
And as she realized her dreams of playing college softball, Crawley gave simple yet effective advice for those who also dream of playing at the next level.
“Always work hard. You have to work hard,” she said. “I spent many countless hours at the field, and you have to work hard. If you don’t, it won’t get you anywhere.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.