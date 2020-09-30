HS SOFTBALL: Kiowa to begin playoff journey in regionals

Kiowa will be returning to the diamond for the first time in the 2020 playoffs.
The Cowgirls (27-6) have had a break from the postseason action after earning an automatic district title when their opponent was forced to withdraw. Now, they’ll be taking to the field as they face off in the Class B regional tournament on their own turf.
In order to keep themselves sharp beforehand, the Cowgirls have faced off against A-No. 5 Caddo on Sept. 25, where Kiowa took a 9-1 victory, and a Tuesday night battle against 5A Durant leading up to the next step in postseason play later this week.
Kiowa will be serving as host in its regional, and will be joined by Paden, Turner, and Sasakwa. The Cowgirls will begin the day by going up against Sasakwa at noon on Thursday.
The two-day, double-elimination tournament will provide the next test for his team, but will be ready to compete, with only the last team standing advancing to the state tournament in Shawnee on Oct. 8-9.
Here are the dates and times of the Class 2A-B fast-pitch regional tournaments:
Class 2A
At Wyandotte
G1: Wyandotte vs. Mounds, noon
G2: Tonkawa vs. Wilburton, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Amber-Pocasset
G1: Amber-Pocasset vs. Texhoma/Goodwell, noon
G2: Hinton vs. Hartshorne, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class A
At Stuart
Thursday
G1: Stuart vs. Quinton, noon
G2: Rattan vs. Woodland, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class B
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa vs. Sasakwa, noon
G2: Paden vs. Turner, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Thursday
G1: Whitesboro vs. Oaks, noon
G2: Indianola vs. LeFlore, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Cyril
Thursday
G1: Cyril vs. Maysville, noon
G2: Grandfield vs. Pittsburg, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss vs. Prue, noon
G2: Mulhall-Orlando vs. Covington-Douglas, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
