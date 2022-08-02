HS SOFTBALL: Kiowa preparing for 2022 fast-pitch slate

The Cowgirls are riding back into town.
Kiowa will be back to action on the diamond this fall as they face opponents in their 2022 fast-pitch slate.
The Cowgirls will start their season on the road against Hartshorne on Aug. 9 before heading to Calera for tournament play Aug. 11-13.
Kiowa's first home game of the season will take place Aug. 15 against Battiest before combining efforts with Stuart to host tournament games Aug. 18-20.
The Pitt 8 Festival will take place Aug. 22-23 with the final day set for Aug. 29. The Cowgirls will then head to Tushka at the start of September for more tournament action.
Kiowa will be yet another area team taking part in the Firelake Festival in Shawnee on Sept. 16, and will round out the regular season on the road at Caddo on Sept. 20.
Here is the complete 2022 fast-pitch softball schedule for the Cowgirls:
Aug. 9 at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Aug. 11-13 at Calera Tournament, TBA
Aug. 15 vs. Battiest, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-20 vs. Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, TBA
Aug. 22-23 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 25 vs. Caney, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 30 vs. Moss, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1-3 at Tushka Tournament, TBA
Sept. 6 vs. Rock Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Roff, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Firelake Festival, TBA
Sept. 20 at Caddo/Latta, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22-24 at Districts, TBA
Sept. 29-30 at Regionals
Oct. 6-8 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
