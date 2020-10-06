HS SOFTBALL: Kiowa poised to defend state title

Every trip to the state fast-pitch softball tournament is special — and the Kiowa Cowgirls will get to experience that for the fourth consecutive time on Thursday.
Coach Keith Quaid said his team has been hitting their stride at the right time, and wants them to carry that with them into their final games.
“Over the last 20 days or so, we have been really swinging the bat well. We’ve gotten better in the circle, we’ve gotten better in the field,” Quaid said. “Everything is just coming together at the right time of the year.”
The Cowgirls (31-6) won the Class B State Tournament in 2019, and will be defending that title as they once again begin a journey for another championship.
Quaid said that with this meaning multiple trips for his older players, it’s still just as special as the first time.
“It’s just surreal. You just don’t see that every day,” Quaid said. “They put a lot of time and effort into this sport, and to see them rewarded with four straight trips to the state tournament is incredible.”
The first step to defending the title will come in the form of a Thursday evening quarterfinals battle against Cyril (26-6). The winner of that game will then play the winner between Red Oak and Moss, with a trip to the finals on Saturday on the line.
But Quaid said no matter who his team is facing, the Cowgirls will need to come ready to play and control the flow of the game. If they do that, he believes that have a very good chance at success.
“No matter who we see at the state tournament, we’ve already seen it,” Quaid said. “We’ve played a really good schedule, we’ve played good people in the past. (My players) have a ton of experience. I think if we’re playing our game, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Quiad didn’t want to get ahead of himself, because he said the competition at the state tournament is going to be fierce. But with his players’ recent history at the tournament and the way they’ve been playing lately, he feels they’ve got a good chance to continue writing history.
“We’ve got the mentality that we belong and that we’re the team to beat,” Quaid said. “And that’s a good thing.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
