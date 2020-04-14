HS SOFTBALL: Kiowa disappointed after cancellations, but focused on future

At the beginning of the season, all indicators pointed toward the Cowgirls as favorites to repeat as state champions. But as quickly as those hopes began, it was all squashed as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown of spring sports.
Kiowa coach Keith Quaid said that when he received word that the OSSAA canceled all spring activities, it was a little hard to not feel the negative emotions.
“We were very disappointed,” Quaid said. “We were favorites to win Class A this year.”
Quaid said that the disappointment wasn’t just because of the cancellation, but because of all the hard work his team had already put in.
He said he felt heartbreak especially for the seniors, who have helped elevate the program, and fellow coach Britton Hackler, who has been his right hand woman through it all.
Despite all of this, Quaid said that his seniors still have plenty of reasons to hold their heads up high.
"I hate it for our seniors,” Quaid said. “But they’ve won three (championships) so they’ve done pretty good.”
The focus now for the Cowgirls will be on the future. Currently, the OSSAA has put a red light on all summer activities until the CDC, and state, and local governments deem such gatherings permissible.
But Quaid said that he has made sure he has some sort of plan in place for if and when his team can get back to softball.
“We’re just trying to get ready for next year,” Quaid said. "We’ve got everything scheduled just in case."
While there are no team meetings allowed, the OSSAA is allowing coaches to pass along workout routines to their respective teams. So Quaid said he is joining other area coaches by giving his players a little work to do at home.
“The girls are working out on their own,” Quaid said. 'They’re trying to get their bodies in shape for whatever season comes."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
