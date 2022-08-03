HS SOFTBALL: Indianola readying for 2022 fast-pitch season

The Warriorettes are ready to get back to business.
Indianola will take the field this fall and battle against the competition during their 2022 fast-pitch season.
The Warriorettes will open the season at home with a three-way matchup against Tushka and Wilburton on Aug. 8. They'll get a quick turnaround and face off in their first tournament of the season at Whitesboro Aug. 11-13.
Next, Indianola will face off against Tushka and Coleman before participating in the Stuart/Kiowa Tournament Aug. 18-20. The Warriorettes will then battle against conference foes in the Pitt 8 Festival Aug. 22, 23, and 29.
Indianola will begin the month of Septmeber by hosting it's own classic 1-2, and will participate in a home-and-home with Canadian on Sept. 5-6. The final home game for the Warriorettes will take place Sept. 9 against Quinton, and they will round out the regular season with a four-game road trip before OSSAA playoff competition.
Here is the complete 2022 fast-pitch schedule for Indianola:
Aug. 8. vs. Tushka/Wilburton, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 11-13 at Whitesboro Tournament, TBA
Aug. 15 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 vs. Coleman, 4 p.m.
Aug. 18-20 at Stuart/Kiowa Tournament, TBA
Aug. 22-23 at Pitt 8 Festival
Aug. 29 at Pitt 8 Festival
Sept. 1-2 at Indianola Classic, TBA
Sept. 5 vs. Canadian, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Canadian, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Quinton, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Coleman, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Keota/Talihina, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Quinton, 2 p.m.
Sept. 20 at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22-24 at Districts
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Regionals
Oct. 6-8 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.