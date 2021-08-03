HS SOFTBALL: Indianola readies for season with 2021 schedule release

Indianola is getting back to business with the release of its 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule.
The Warriorettes return to action on Aug. 9 with a road tilt against Wilburton, and will play at home for the first time on Aug. 12 against Savanna.
After a pair of three-team game days, Indianola will compete in its first tournament of the season at Oilton Aug. 19-21 before facing off against conference opponents in the Pitt 8 Festival the following week.
The Warriorettes will play host for their own tournament during the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-4, and will then play two more three-team matchups on Sept. 9 and 14. Indianola will later round out the regular season at home as it faces off against Crowder for Senior Night on Sept. 21.
Here is the complete 2021 Indianola fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 9 at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Caney, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Wetumka, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at New Lima with Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Quinton/Wilson, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 19-21 at Oilton Tournament, TBA
Aug. 23-24, 30 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 31 vs. Kinta, 4 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 2-4 vs. Indianola Labor Day Warrior Tournament, TBA
Sept. 7 vs. Gans, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Moss with Strother, TBD
Sept. 14 vs. McCurtain/Porum, TBD
Sept. 18 at Okmulgee, 12 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Quinton, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Crowder, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-25 at Districts, TBD
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
