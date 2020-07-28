The Indianola Warriorettes will have a new coach and a new attitude as they get set for the season with the release of the 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule.
The Warriorettes will be starting the new season with a new coach after Indianola hired Kaleb Swboni to take over the program. The first game for the team will take place on Aug. 11 with a home opener against Dewar.
Tournament play will come quickly and often, with Indianola set to participate int he Gore tournament on Aug. 13-15 and host its own tournament Aug. 20-22.
The Pitt 8 Festival is next on the schedule, broken up to be played on Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31. After its conclusion, Indianola will travel to Graham-Dustin on Sept. 1 before heading back home to take on fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Savanna on Sept. 3.
After a four-game road trip in mid-September, the Warriorettes will return home to face off with Wilson on Sept. 21 before ending the regular season at Quinton the very next day.
Here is the complete 2020 Indianola fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 11 vs. Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13-15 at Gore Tournament, TBA
Aug. 17 vs. Gans, 4 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Quinton, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20-22 vs. Indianola Tournament, TBA
Aug. 24-25 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 28 vs. Crowder, TBD
Aug. 31 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Sept. 1 at Graham-Dustin, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Savanna, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Gans, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Graham-Dustin, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Wilson, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Quinton, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalseternews.com.
