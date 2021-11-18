Olivia Hauff thought her days of playing softball would end after high school — until a chance trip with her future sister-in-law changed everything.
The Haileyville senior said she went to Russellville, Arkansas, for a visit, but soon fell in love with the campus and school and wanted to try out for the Arkansas Tech Univseristy softball team. All of her hard work culminated into signing her National Letter of Intent to play college softball for the Golden Suns during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
“I’m excited and nervous, both,” Hauff laughed. “I think the scary part was the speech for me.”
Hauff said she initially considered retirement from the game upon graduation, but then decided that she wouldn’t be able to handle the question of “What if?"
“I wanted to play, and then I thought about it like ‘eh, I don’t know if I want to,'” Hauff said of her initial plan. “And then I went back to it and said if I don’t do it, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.”
That’s when she stepped onto the campus of ATU, and knew immediately that’s where she wanted to play and earn her art degree. It was the only team she tried out for, and became a whirlwind after she learned she made the team and would be playing college softball.
“It’s just the environment...it’s just very different than any other college I’ve been to,” Hauff said. “And they have great people, and everybody there is so nice. Just the environment in general is where I want to be.”
Hauff said she looks forward to getting the chance to play at the next level, and is excited to see the many opportunities her future could hold.
“Just being with everybody new, and trying new things and facing new challenges,” she said. “I’m just ready for my next challenge."
Hauff said she had many people to thank, from her coaches to her teammates to her family — but there was a special pair she said helped her reach this dream.
“I wouldn’t be here without my parents,” Hauff said. “They always took me, always pushed me, drove me hours and hours to different places. I wouldn’t be the player or the person I am today without these people.
“Everyone that has supported me over the years has made me the person I am,” she added.
And she even thanked the sport of softball, saying that it has meant so much to her and has become such a big part of who she is.
“Softball has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Hauff said. “Memories I’ve made while playing softball are some that I will cherish forever. I have so much love for this sport.”
And Hauff said that as she becomes the first Haileyville player in years to sign to play college ball, she hopes that it will inspire the next generation of players that too dream of making it to the next level.
“I feel like it makes younger kids more inspired, because then they’re like ‘well, if she can do it, I can push myself to do it,’” Hauff said. “So I feel that’s something that makes me happy with kids looking up to it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
