HS SOFTBALL: Four locals named to latest OSSAA rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its newest rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch softball on Monday, with multiple locals making the list.
In Class A, Stuart was slotted in at No. 10. The Lady Hornets (19-5) are coming off a four-game win streak that included a 12-0 win against Wewoka and a 4-1 win over B-No. 5 Moss.
Haileyville is the second Class A school represented in the rankings, coming in at No. 20. The Lady Warriors (18-6) are coming off an 11-1 win over Canadian and a 3-2 win over Sasakwa.
In Class B, Kiowa remained at No. 1. The Cowgirls (19-6) also have a four-game win streak that included 10-0 win against Smithville and a 6-2 win over Tupelo.
Pittsburg also stayed in the top 10 at No. 9. The Lady Panthers (16-6) have been rolling on a three-game win streak with a 9-0 win over Earlsboro and a 3-2 win over B-No. 16 Leflore.
Here is the complete fast-pitch rankings for Class A and B:
CLASS A
1 BINGER-ONEY (40)
2 MORRISON (21)
3 FAIRLAND (3)
4 RIPLEY (1)
5 CADDO
6 MOORELAND
7 STERLING
8 WOODLAND
9 TUSHKA
10 STUART
11 SHATTUCK
12 PIONEER-PLEASANT VALE
13 VELMA-ALMA
14 CANUTE
15 VANOSS
16 GORE
17 FRONTIER
18 RATTAN
19 HYDRO-EAKLY
20 HAILEYVILLE
CLASS B
1 KIOWA (14)
2 WHITESBORO (11)
3 LEEDEY (3)
4 MOSS (10)
5 HAMMON (2)
6 RED OAK (1)
7 CYRIL (1)
8 LOOKEBA-SICKLES
9 PITTSBURG
10 ROFF (4)
11 KREMLIN-HILLSDALE
12 VARNUM
13 ARNETT
14 COVINGTON-DOUGLAS
15 GRANDFIELD
16 LEFLORE
17 MULHALL-ORLANDO
18 GEARY
19 WEBBERS FALLS
20 TURNER
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
