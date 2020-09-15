HS SOFTBALL: Four locals named to latest OSSAA rankings

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Haileyville Lady Warriors are among four area softball teams that have been named to the OSSAA's lastest rankings.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its newest rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch softball on Monday, with multiple locals making the list.

In Class A, Stuart was slotted in at No. 10. The Lady Hornets (19-5) are coming off a four-game win streak that included a 12-0 win against Wewoka and a 4-1 win over B-No. 5 Moss.

Haileyville is the second Class A school represented in the rankings, coming in at No. 20. The Lady Warriors (18-6) are coming off an 11-1 win over Canadian and a 3-2 win over Sasakwa.

In Class B, Kiowa remained at No. 1. The Cowgirls (19-6) also have a four-game win streak that included 10-0 win against Smithville and a 6-2 win over Tupelo.

Pittsburg also stayed in the top 10 at No. 9. The Lady Panthers (16-6) have been rolling on a three-game win streak with a 9-0 win over Earlsboro and a 3-2 win over B-No. 16 Leflore.

Here is the complete fast-pitch rankings for Class A and B:

CLASS A

1 BINGER-ONEY (40)

2 MORRISON (21)

3 FAIRLAND (3)

4 RIPLEY (1)

5 CADDO

6 MOORELAND

7 STERLING

8 WOODLAND

9 TUSHKA

10 STUART

11 SHATTUCK

12 PIONEER-PLEASANT VALE

13 VELMA-ALMA

14 CANUTE

15 VANOSS

16 GORE

17 FRONTIER

18 RATTAN

19 HYDRO-EAKLY

20 HAILEYVILLE

CLASS B

1 KIOWA (14)

2 WHITESBORO (11)

3 LEEDEY (3)

4 MOSS (10)

5 HAMMON (2)

6 RED OAK (1)

7 CYRIL (1)

8 LOOKEBA-SICKLES

9 PITTSBURG

10 ROFF (4)

11 KREMLIN-HILLSDALE

12 VARNUM

13 ARNETT

14 COVINGTON-DOUGLAS

15 GRANDFIELD

16 LEFLORE

17 MULHALL-ORLANDO

18 GEARY

19 WEBBERS FALLS

20 TURNER

