They're going to the next level.
Four members of the Kiowa Cowgirls softball team signed their letters of commitment to play for various college teams during a signing ceremony at the school on Friday.
Sydney Linscott, Brasen Hackler, Kye Stone, and Shyanna Stopp made it official as they pledged to play college softball in front of various friends, family, and teammates.
Linscott will join former Kiowa teammate Karlie McCormick at Eastern Oklahoma State College in the fall.
"I'm excited, nervous. It's a big deal," Linscott said. "Karlie's already at Eastern, and I grew up playing with her. It's family."
Hackler will be joining the Seminole State Lady Trojans in Seminole, and said it was going to be an exciting, new experience. And she was glad to be able to make her commitment with her family by her side.
"I'm good, I'm excited," Hackler said. "Family is everything really...without them, I wouldn't be here today. They've supported us through everything."
Stone will be taking her talents to Grayson County College in Denison, Texas — joining former Kiowa teammate Cadence Howard. As Stone looked back on her time in high school, she couldn't help but smile.
"It's been fun," she said. "We've had a lot of success, more than most people. Three rings, probably another if it wasn't cancelled."
Finally, Stopp will be traveling to Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, to play for the Saints, and said she was looking forward to the challenge of college softball.
"I'm definitely excited for next year," Stopp said. "They're like a family up there."
