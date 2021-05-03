HS SOFTBALL: Experienced Kiowa ready for state tournament

The Cowgirls have been in this moment before.
Third-ranked Kiowa will begin its journey at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A Slow-pitch Softball State Tournaments on Tuesday, as the Cowgirls will open up quarterfinal play against No. 8 Sterling at 1 p.m.
Coach Keith Quaid and his squad return as the one of the last champions from 2019, where the Cowgirls took home the Class A title with a 31-7 win over Varnum. It was Kiowa’s first slow-pitch title and third overall in two years, and it’s with that history that Quaid said will be beneficial for his team.
“That experience is big time, and we hope that carries over and helps us out in the games to come,” Quaid said.
But the Cowgirls (33-9) are operating with more than just experience, as they also boast a high-scoring offense, capable of racking up runs and sending high-flying balls over the fence. And that’s a big benefit toward the success Kiowa has seen this season.
“We can hit it. We’re really good at it when we play well,” Quaid said. “Hopefully we can continue that.”
With the short turnaround, Quaid said the Cowgirls are going to work on fueling the momentum they have built heading into the state’s top tournament. If they can keep the foot to the accelerator, he thinks they’ll be in good shape.
“We just need to continue to hit and stay in rhythm,” Quaid said. “That’s the best things we can do…and if we can do that and correct our defensive mistakes we normally don’t make, that’s just about all we need to do.”
The quarterfinal and semifinal round will be held on Tuesday at The Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee, while the championship game will be held OG&E Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball bracket:
TUESDAY
AT SHAWNEE
QUARTERFINALS
G1: Canute vs. Bennington, 10 a.m.
G2: Stuart vs. Binger-Oney, 11:30 a.m.
G3: Sterling vs. Kiowa, 1 p.m.
G4: Shattuck vs. Rattan, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
AT OKLAHOMA CITY
FINALS
G7: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 1:30 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.