Eufaula will be returning to action on the diamond with the release of the 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule.
The Lady Ironheads will kick off the season at home against Webbers Falls on Aug. 10. They'll next hit the road for the first tournament of the season in Preston Aug. 13-15.
After a mid-August tilt against Beggs, Eufaula will travel to take on Quinton and Okmulgee before returning home for a battle against Antlers on Aug. 21.
After a home matchup against Henryetta, Eufaula will embark on a three-game road trip against Gore, Checotah, and Henryetta before returning home to host its own tournament Sept. 3-5. The Lady Ironheads will have a quick turnaround as they will travel to Kiowa for tournament play Sept. 10-12.
Eufaula will take its last road trip of the year to Kiefer on Sept. 21 before ending out the regular season the following day at home with a game against Morris.
Here is the complete 2020 Eufaula fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 10 vs. Webbers Falls, 5 p.m.
Aug. 13-15 at Preston Tournament, TBA
Aug. 17 vs. Beggs, 5 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Okmulgee, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Quinton, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. Antlers, 5 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Beggs, 5 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Okmulgee, 5 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Henryetta, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Checotah, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Henryetta, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 3-5 vs. Eufaula Tournament, TBA
Sept. 8 vs. Spiro, 5 p.m.
Sept. 10-12 at Kiowa Tournament, TBA
Sept. 14 vs. Kiefer, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Checotah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Spiro, 12 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Kiefer, 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Morris, 5:30 p.m.
