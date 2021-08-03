HS SOFTBALL: Canadian eyes 2021 fast-pitch schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoThe Canadian Lady Cougars will start their season next week, with the first tournament of the season beginning Aug. 12.

The Lady Cougars will be taking to the field once again with the release of the 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule.

Canadian will start the season with a home contest against fellow district-member Hartshorne on Aug. 10, and then will make a quick turnaround as the team competes in its first tournament at Gore on Aug. 12-14.

After competing in the Pitt 8 Festival to round out the month of August, the Lady Cougars will head to their next tournament as they face the competition at the Indianola Labor Day Warrior Classic on Sept. 2-4.

Canadian will then spend considerable time at its home field from Sept. 13-17. After a quick road trip to Hartshorne, the Lady Cougars will return home to round out the regular season against Savanna on Sept. 21.

Here is the complete Canadian fast-pitch softball schedule:

Aug. 10 vs. Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 12-14 at Gore Tournament, TBA

Aug. 16 at Colbert, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Central Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 23-24 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBD

Aug. 26 vs. Colbert, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Silo, 4 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBD

Aug. 31 at Savanna, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 2-4 at Indianola Labor Day Warrior Classic, TBD

Sept. 7 at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Calera, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Quinton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Central Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Calera, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Savanna, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Regionals, TBD

Oct. 7-9 at State, TBD

