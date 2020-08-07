HS SOCCER: McAlester's Rodriguez commits to Oklahoma City University

Derrick Rodriguez has dreamed about this moment for a long time.
The former Buff goalkeeper has committed to play collegiate soccer for Oklahoma City Univeristy. Rodriguez said the opportunity to play at the next level is something he’s wanted for a long time.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “Very excited to be playing at Oklahoma City.”
Rodriguez has been playing soccer for 13 years and has a serious passion for the game. When he was younger, his family had him try a variety of sports, but there was only one that truly stuck with him.
Out of all the aspects of the game, he said his favorite part is being a part of a team and the relationships that forge from it.
“Just being close with them,” Rodriguez said. “Because when you play with them, you just naturally become close to them. It just happens.”
The Buffs had a hot start to the 2020 season, jumping out to a 4-1 record and earning a co-championship title at the Wagoner Tournament after reaching the title match before the cancelation of the season.
Rodriguez earned 5A-3 All-District honors for his efforts during the season, and was also one of four Buffs named to the 5A All-State team. He said that even though he didn’t get to finish his senior season, he’s still proud of how hard he and his teammates worked during the shortened year.
“I still wish I had it because I thought our team was going to go to the playoffs,” Rodriguez said. “(I’m) disappointed to lose it, but I was happy they still picked all district and all state players. I’m glad I got that.”
Rodriguez said his favorite high school memory would be winning the inaugural Golden Cleat award, given to the McAlester Player of the Match. He said he saved a goal to prevent an equalizer and sealed the win for the Buffs.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has made the decision to move fall sports into the spring, so Rodriguez will have a little extra time to prepare himself for his first college season. But he’s already raising the bar and setting goals for his future.
“I would like to be starting by my junior year, and I would like to make some all-conference awards,” he said. “(And) if I keep getting better, I wouldn’t mind playing professionally afterwards.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.